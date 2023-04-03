SANDSTONE, WV (WVNS) — U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) joined the National Park Service and The Conservation Fund to announce an expansion of the preserve portion of the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve.

