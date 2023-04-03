SANDSTONE, WV (WVNS) — U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) joined the National Park Service and The Conservation Fund to announce an expansion of the preserve portion of the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve.
On Monday, April 3, 2023, Senator Capito, with the National Park Service and The Conservation Fund, announced 936 acres of land will be added to the preserve portion of the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve near Sandstone, Summers County. The added acres were added in hopes to increase the amount of public land available for hunting and outdoor recreational activities in the area known as Irish Mountain.
“When I drafted the bill re-designating the New River Gorge National River as the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, I knew that the re-designation would have a positive economic impact on the region, but I also recognize the importance of looking out for the sportsmen and sportswomen of West Virginia. Throughout the process, I hosted roundtables with hunting and fishing groups to assure them that I would defend the longstanding tradition of these activities around the New River Gorge. Before the bill even passed, The Conservation Fund’s West Virginia team told me that they would expand the preserve for the sportsmen community by utilizing the LWCF process. I am beyond thankful for the efforts of The Conservation Fund and all of the work that they put in to make this 963-acre land acquisition possible. I am committed to continuing to enhance the New River Gorge experience for visitors and sportsmen, and I look forward to working alongside partners like The Conservation Fund to do so.”– U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito