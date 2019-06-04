Closings
New River Train to return to Railroad Days under new name, new ownership

Summers County

For the city of Hinton’s Railroad Days Festival, the ever-popular tracks were close to having no train. But Hinton City Manager, Cris Meadows, said the vintage New River train will return under a new name.

“People don’t understand how many things are involved with this festival,” Meadows said. “Some of the locals always call the people in the train ‘leaf peepers.’ They like to see the colors and the changing of the seasons. This really brings that out. It’s not just to come down here for the festival, but the tremendous scenery between Hinton and Huntington.”

Even though the festival’s new format calls for three days over one weekend instead of four days over two weekends, Meadows said the city is ready to welcome all aboard.

“We think that it’ll be tremendous for them and it’s great for our community,” Meadows said. “It’s a win-win for everybody.”

The Railroad Days Festival is on track for October 25-27.

