HINTON, WV (WVNS) – City officials in Hinton say there is still no timetable for a repair of the large hole on Route 20.

The city has been working with the West Virginia Division of Highways to try to get the hole fixed, but as of now there is still no plan in place to fix the damage.

Originally thought to be a sinkhole, the hole was recently discovered to be the result of an approximately 100-year old culvert collapsing, which was past due for replacement.