JUMPING BRANCH, WV (WVNS) — One man in Summers County is dead after an argument reportedly over river access ended in shots fired, according to Sheriff Justin Faris, of the Summers County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Faris stated the shooting happened at the intersection of Route 12 and Route 3 at Eagle Branch Road and around 6 p.m. on Friday, July 29, 2022. The Summers County Sheriff’s Office, DNR, Alderson Police Department, and WV State Police all responded to the scene.

The victim, Daniel Harmon, of Jumping Branch, was taken to Greenbrier Valley Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.