PENCE SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) – One man is dead after a fire that started in his mobile home in Pence Springs.

A 75 year old man was the victim of a fire that happened on Tuesday, January 17, 2023.

The fire burned down the man’s mobile home located in Wandering Way, Pence Springs. The area is just south of Alderson in Summers County.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time based on the severity of the fire. It is unknown if there were working smoke alarms or other precautions present in the home.

The man’s body has been transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Charleston for autopsy and positive identification.

This story is still developing. Stick with 59News as we continue to provide updates.