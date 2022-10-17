HINTON, WV (WVNS) — Amid fears of voting machine fraud and tampering, one local county commission is hosting a public voting machine test on Friday, October 21, 2022.

The ExpressVote and DS200 are the machines that will be used in the November 8, 2022 General Election. The Summers County Commission will conduct a public test of the automated tabulation within the machines.

The test will be held in the Summers County Commission Office, on 120 Ballengee Street, in Hinton. The test is open to representatives of the political parties, candidates, the press and the public.