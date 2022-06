HINTON, WV (WVNS) — Around 10:45a.m. Summers County Dispatch confirmed a massive rock slide had occurred along Route 20.

Along Route 20 going to the interstate a huge rock slide can be seen. Summers County Dispatch confirmed DOH is on scene and no reported injuries occurred.

Traffic can flow as normal through the area as DOH continues to direct drivers.

