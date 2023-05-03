HINTON, WV (WVNS) — Representative Carol Miller stopped by the City of Hinton to discuss plans for a sidewalk restoration project with Hinton City Mayor Jack Scott. Both parties spoke at the Community Funding Groundbreaking Ceremony.

The $190,000 Miller secured will be used for a streetscaping project.

Miller said she chose Hinton because of her past visits to the city. During those visits, she paid attention to the community’s needs and listened to their concerns.

Congresswoman Miller said that the money is not a lot compared to what the city’s sidewalks need, but that it is a step in the right direction.

Miller said the hope is that the repairs will draw in more tourism and draw back some Mountain State natives who have relocated.

“What has happened in this part of the state with tourism is phenomenal. So, the New River Gorge, the fact that we have a national park and a reserve. People are coming. You want people to come back home,” said Miller.

10th Seat District Senator Jack Woodrum said that updating the sidewalks around the buildings will allow the city to remain beautiful while also making it easier for everyone to travel.

“A lot of the infrastructure here is old. So replacing a lot of these sidewalks, which is what this money is for, will keep the sidewalks ADA accessible,” said Woodrum.

Miller added the entire process took about two years. She also said the application and decision process is very thorough for deciding where funds will be allocated.