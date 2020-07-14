Sprouting farms participates in SNAP Stretch program, offers more deals to families in need

TALCOTT, WV (WVNS) – Families in need have the opportunity to buy fresh produce at Sprouting Farms in Summers County.

Their local farm store participates in SNAP stretch. The program allows families to double or triple purchasing powers. The same deals also apply to people with Pandemic Electronic Benefit cards.

At Sprouting Farms, senior citizens over the age of 60, who are guardians of school aged children, get 75-percent off any fresh fruits, vegetables, bread and meat. Adults with children get 67-percent off. Single adults get 50-percent off.

Douglas Koenig, the Assistant Farm Manager and Education Coordinator, said this is a way to help people get nutritious food.

“Just knowing that we’re able to provide really nutrient dense, consciously grown food to people in the community is important to us,” Koenig said. “This program where we’re able to make those SNAP dollars grow further just adds to that benefit.”

Koenig said their market sales surged once the COVID-19 pandemic started. Buying from them does not just support produce grown at Sprouting Farms, but from surrounding local farms.

Sprouting Farms is located in Talcott.