Summers County Chief Deputy breaks protocol to save woman’s life

HINTON, WV (WVNS) – According to the Summers County Sheriff’s Department, during a welfare check at a home in Summers County, Chief Deputy Adkins had to make forced entry in order to save a woman in incredibly poor health.

The welfare check was being made due to reports that the woman had not been seen or heard from in several days. The woman’s car was at home and lights were reportedly on in the home when Adkins arrived.

After attempting to communicate with whoever was inside with no response, Chief Deputy Adkins believed the woman could have been in great distress. Chief Deputy Adkins made forced entry into the home, where he found the woman inside after entry. According to the Sheriff’s Department, she was in visible medical distress.

The woman reportedly refused any medical treatment or to visit a hospital. However, Adkins refused to leave the woman, fearing that she would die, according to the Summers County Sheriff’s Department. Breaching protocol, Adkins was able to convince the woman to ride to the hospital with him, where it was confirmed by medical professionals that she was in very poor health.

The Sheriff’s Department said the woman had not eaten for five days and was later diagnosed with COVID-19. If Chief Deputy Adkins had not intervened in the matter against normal protocol, the result would have been loss of life.