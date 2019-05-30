Summers County Friends of the Library hosts golf tournament to raise money

Summers County Friends of the Library is preparing to hold a golf tournament on June 30, 2019 at 1 pm. The Willow Wood Country Club will be hosting the event. People have until June 29, 2019 to sign up. The tournament is being held to fundraise for the library’s new bookmobile.

The new bookmobile was purchased and the library just needs the funds for the books that will go in it. The bookmobile serves people all over the county. Director of the library, Austin Persinger, said it serves as a way to introduce kids to reading.

“Our mobile library, it serves primarily to the elementary students and brings books to the general public as well on book stops. It’s definitely most popular with elementary school students,” Persinger said.

He also said the new bookmobile should be running by the time kids return to school in the fall.