HINTON, WV (WVNS) — Harry “Lee” Forbes, an Independent candidate, was taken off the ballot in the 10th Senatorial District Election on October 20, 2022, with fewer than three weeks left before Election Day.

Forbes, a Summers County resident, could not run for Incumbent Stephen Baldwin’s Senate seat because Jack Woodrum, the district’s other Senator, is also from Summers County.

By West Virginia law, both Senators in one district can not be from the same county. The decision was finalized by the Kanawha County Circuit Court.