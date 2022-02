HINTON, WV (WVNS) — Today, February 8, 2022, administrators with Summers County announced it’s monthly tire collection has been funded through 2022.

The first collection will be on Saturday, February 26 as long as the weather permits. The collection will take place from 10a.m. to 2p.m. The pickup is only intended for car or truck tires that have no rim installed.

The collection will remain in its usual spot on Greenbrier Drive in Hinton, WV next to the Twin State Salon Supply.