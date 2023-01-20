UPDATE: Friday January 20, 2023 @ 12:44 PM | ELLISON RIDGE, WV (WVNS) — The shelter-in-place order for residents in the Ellison Ridge and Streeter Creek areas has been lift.

According to a Facebook post from the Summers County Sheriff’s Department, the order was lifted at 12:44 PM.

No reason as to why the order was placed has been released.

ELLISON RIDGE, WV (WVNS) — The Summers County Sheriff’s Department has advised Ellison Ridge residents to stay indoors on Friday, January 20, 2023.

The Summers County Sheriff’s Department issued a statement on their Facebook advising all residents in the Ellison Ridge and Streeter Creek areas to remain indoors and lock all doors and windows.

The statement also advises to report any strange acting individuals in the area to local law enforcements. No reasoning for the lockdown has been released at this time.

Stay tuned to 59News as we continue to update this story.