JUMPING BRANCH, WV (WVNS) – The Summers County Sheriffs Department is looking for a missing 13 year old girl from the Jumping Branch area.

The missing girl’s name is Chloe Winkler. She has been missing since sometime last night Thursday April 14, 2022. The Sheriffs department believes she made contact with an adult man. They have not obtained any information on the man she was with yet.

If anyone has any info on the missing teen please call the non emergency number at summers county sheets department 304-641-1282 or outside of summers county call 911.

An Amber Alert is pending and will be released soon.

This story is still developing. Stick with 59News for updates on the situation.