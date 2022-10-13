HINTON, WV (WVNS) – The City of Hinton is celebrating its Railroad Days event, starting a week from today!

The highly anticipated Railroad Days event starts on Thursday, October 20, 2022. This hallmark fall event in Summers County has been absent for the past three years, and people are excited to have it back. The event lasts through the weekend and is anticipated to have thousands of people in attendance from West Virginia and other places all over the region. Below is more information about the event.

Railroad days is approaching quickly, and will include a ton of fun activities like a full live music lineup, food vendors, a car show, vendors, and a kids zone. Expect to have a great time at Railroad Days on October 20, 2022!