HINTON, WV (WVNS) — Members from the Chesapeake and Ohio Historical Society announced an event to honor three retired railroaders on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

A public meet-and-greet will be held at the historic McCreery Hotel in Hinton to feature three retired railroaders whose careers earned them a dedication in the popular calendar series “Chesapeake and Ohio Railway Through the New River Gorge.”

Mr. Marvin Plumley, Mr. Leonard L. Claytor, and Mr. Eric S. Pack will all be signing autographs of the calendars, which includes a printed dedication to each man’s life and career. The event will run from 10 A.M. to 2 P.M. and will be free to the public.

“There is no better way to learn about our history than through first-hand accounts from those who lived it every day. Our retired railroader volunteers have been generous enough to go ‘on the road’ for the C&O Historical Society giving very genuine talks about their lives and careers, which has been tremendously well received. So far we have been able to showcase these extraordinary gentlemen in Clifton Forge, Virginia and St. Albans, West Virginia.” C&O Historical Society President Mark Totten

According to the C&O Historical Society, answers to railroading questions and photos will also be part of the event, as well as a range of stories from the C&O Railway to Amtrak. For more information visit the Chesapeake and Ohio Historical Society’s website.