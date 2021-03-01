Town of Alderson’s emergency plan for evacuation on standby in wake of flooding concerns

ALDERSON, WV (WVNS) — In wake of high water reports and flooding concerns, the tri-county town of Alderson is preparing to evacuate, if necessary.

Mayor Travis Copenhaver told 59News their emergency plan is on standby as of 8:21 a.m. Monday, March 1, 2021. The town’s infrastructure is on backup generator power, including the water and sewer plants.

According to Copenhaver, administrators and first responders will place the plan in its ‘ready’ stage if the Greenbrier River’s levels grow to above 16 feet.

Copenhaver said if evacuations are ordered, affected homeowners will be notified by phone or, if necessary, door-to-door. The Alderson Community Center would then serve as the shelter for evacuees.

Residents can also check the town’s Facebook page for further updates.