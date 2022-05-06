SUMMERS COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – A tractor-trailer is blocking traffic after getting stuck on Brooks Mountain Road in Summers County.

Earlier today, May 6, 2022, a tractor-trailer slid and became stuck on Brooks Mountain Road. Traffic is blocked going both directions on the road near the Sandstone Falls towards the end of the road.

According to Summers County Dispatch, the tractor-trailer is stuck and has not been moved yet. No information about crews reporting to the scene has been released.

This story is still developing, stick with 59News for more updates as they become available.