HINTON, WV (WVNS) — A new souvenir and gift shop opens its doors in Summers County.

Sisters Lee Ann Goins and Kathy Mills cut the ribbon on their new business, Hinton Outfitters on Friday, May 12, 2023. A gift shop dedicated to promoting Hinton and the surrounding areas with original, one-of-a-kind souvenirs, the business brings with it an interesting story – starting as a side hustle for the sisters and now it’s a blooming small business.

The sisters say they’re thankful to the HIVE – and entrepreneurial arm of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority for help in getting to where they are now.