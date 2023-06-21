(WVNS) — Summer fun in the sun and nothing to do? How about a balloon race! This fun build can be an indoor or outdoor activity, so the fun never has to stop. A little competition can really make this a fun time for the whole family.

WHAT YOU’LL NEED:

8″ latex balloons (allergy alternatives will work if they are stretchy)

20lb test Fishing Line or small twine

Scotch Tape

Straws

Scissors

1-2 people

INSTRUCTIONS:

STEP 1: Cut 3 or 4 straws to about 6-8 inches in length. If using a straw that extends or bends, cut the ridged section of the straw off. Set your straws to the side.

STEP 2: Pre-cut 3 or 4 pieces of tape 2-3 inches in length and set on the side of a counter or table. This will make a later step easier.

STEP 3: Inflate your balloon and place your straw on the side of the balloon so the top of the balloon is at one end of the straw and the tail end is at the other. Using a single piece of tape, secure the straw to the balloon. For best results, center the tape over the straw and press firmly on the tape on either side to the balloon. You can allow the balloon to deflate after this.

STEP 4: Find a spot where you can tie up one end of your fishing line (best option) or twine (as long as the thickness of the twine is smaller than the diameter of the inside of your straw). You’ll want to be at least 3-4 feet off the ground for this. Run your line about 15-20 feet back and cut it. You’ll want to keep the second end loose and not tied to anything.

STEP 5: Thread the string or line through your straw on the balloon.

STEP 6: Inflate the balloon as much as you want and simply hold the end. The more air you put in the farther your balloon will travel. Leave the balloon untied.

STEP 7: Holding the balloon end in one hand, lift the sting and pull tight.

STEP 8: Countdown! 3…2…1… let go of the balloon while holding tight to the string and watch the balloon zoom down the line!

STEP 9: Repeat steps 6-8 as often as you want!

For competitions, run more than one line of equal length as described above and create as many balloon straw rockets as you need. The one who travels the farthest wins or set a finish line and the first to cross wins!