CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced important information regarding the recent backlash the West Virginia State Police has faced.

In a press briefing on Monday, March 20, 2023, Governor Justice announced he accepted the resignation of the current Superintendent of the West Virginia State Police. Jan Cahill submitted his resignation Monday morning.

His resignation comes after an in depth investigation regarding alleged misconduct within the top ranks of the West Virginia State Police.

Gov. Justice will address Cahill’s resignation, announce a new interim superintendent, and announce additional actions that will be taken moving forward today in a press briefing at 1:00 p.m.

