Supreme Court Justice Evan Jenkins resigns

CHARLESTON, W.V. (WVNS) – Gov. Jim Justice received a letter of resignation from Supreme Court Justice Evan Jenkins today, February 4, 2022.

The resignation will be effective Sunday, February 6, 2022. The letter indicated the Jenkins would be returning to private practice following his resignation. The Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission will immediately begin the process of filling this vacancy with an appointee to serve as a justice until the people of West Virginia elect a new justice to fill the seat.

Gov. Justice responded to Jenkins with a letter acknowledging his resignation and thanking him for his service to West Virginia.

“Evan has devoted his entire life to public service and, on behalf of all West Virginians, we thank him,” Gov. Justice said. “It was one of my highest honors to appoint Evan to our Supreme Court in 2018 and, since then, he and his colleagues have restored honor and integrity to our court. I look forward to appointing a new justice who can fill his shoes and carry the torch of honor and integrity well into the future.” Governor Jim Justice

Throughout his career Jenkins served in the West Virginia House of Delegates, State Senate, United States House of Representatives, and then on the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia as Chief Justice.