CHAPMANVILLE, WV (WOWK/WVNS) – A man is in jail charged in connection with a shooting that happened during the early morning hours on Sunday, May 8, 2022. It happened around 1:43 a.m. at Chief Logan Lodge on Little Buffalo Creek Road near Chapmanville, WV.

State Troopers said Tyler Topping, 21, of Jefferson City, Tennessee was hit by gunfire while inside the Lodge. He was taken to Logan Regional Medical Center and later transported to Charleston Area Medical Center (CAMC) for treatment.

The suspect in the crime is Christopher Mullins, 19, of Chapmanville. He was found in a car crash sometime after the shooting. Investigators said he was treated at Logan Regional Medical Center for injuries from the wreck.

Mullins was arrested and charged with Malicious Wounding, Wanton Endangerment, and Use of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony. He is being held in the Southwestern Regional Jail. The case is still under investigation by the West Virginia State Police. Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact CrimeStoppers of West Virginia