CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Applications for the 2024 Make It Shine Environmental Teacher of the Year awards are now being accepted by The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan.

Winners will be chosen by grade school level, with an award of $500, plus an additional $1,000 to be used towards the STEAM programs at their school.

In order for a teacher or educator to be eligible, they must be involved in the classroom setting in a West Virginia school for at least 1 year. Teachers and educators can nominate their selves, or be nominated by colleagues, students, or anyone familiar with the environmental program that is running the event.

Awards will be given based on the outstanding environmental work that teacher or educators expressed through their lesson plans and other work that is taught to the students.

Last year’s winners were:

Tiffany Pace, Cross Lanes Elementary, Kanawha County

Amelia Mullens, Barrackville Middle School, Marion County

Renee Haines, Martinsburg High School, Berkeley County

To nominate yourself or a fellow educator, applications are available at: https://dep.wv.gov. Type in “Make It Shine” in the search bar. For more information, contact Annette Hoskins at: Annette.L.Hoskins@wv.gov or call 304-926-0499 ext. 49759.

The deadline for application submission is February 14, 2024.