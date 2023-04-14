WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — One of the most iconic places in West Virginia is known for many things, but some may not know how truly versatile America’s Resort really is.

Of course, The Greenbrier may be best known for the majestic architecture and colorful décor. If you’re not from West Virginia but know someone from the Mountain State, they have probably told you about the military bunker that was put in during the Cold War.

The Greenbrier is not just a pretty building or an old sight for a bunker. It is also the occasional home to some of the greatest athletes and athletic events in the United States.

While The Greenbrier and the surrounding community of White Sulphur Springs offers many outdoor activities, the 3 bigger sports presences will take possession of this article.

The Greenbrier’s Golf Game

The Greenbrier | Courtesy: The Greenbrier

According to The Greenbrier, the resort offers four different courses, one of which has held highly publicized international golf events. The oldest course of the four, The Old White, was the resort’s first 18-hole course. It was officially opened in 1914. For nine years from 2010 to 2019, The Old White held A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, an event many used to know as The Greenbrier Classic. This was a PGA TOUR FedEx Cup Event. In August of 2023, The Old White will be host to the first ever LIV Golf event in the Mountain State.

The Meadows, while it was opened in 1911, wasn’t made a full 18-hole golf course until a hole expansion by Dick Wilson in 1962. The course was officially named in 1999 to what it is known as today. The course was “dramatically upgraded and improved” in the Summer of 2017, according to The Greenbrier.

The only course of the grouping concentrated on improving your short game is the Ashford Short Course. This 9-hole course is the newest addition to The Greenbrier’s golf reputation. Each hole on the short course was designed with some of the most famous courses in mind. The Ashford Short Course is open to members of The Greenbrier Sporting Club, Greenbrier Golf and Tennis Club members and guests at The Greenbrier.

What may be the most famous of the entire group, The Greenbrier, is the only golf course in the world to have hosted both the Ryder Cup and the Solheim Cup. While it was originally built by Seth Raynor in 1924, it received a drastic redesign in 1977 leading up to the 1979 Ryder Cup. That redesign was led by one of the most famous golfers of all-time, Jack Nicklaus. The course is now open as a challenging 9-hole course.

The Greenbrier’s Gridiron

San Francisco 49ers practicing at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia

When driving along I-64 in Greenbrier County, you may be surprised when you stumble upon what seems to be a random group of football fields. What may surprise you even more, is the avid use these fields get from both the National Football League (NFL) and NCAA.

The Greenbrier’s football practice facility is occasionally used as a training camp locations for different teams across the NFL. Some of the most notable teams to call White Sulphur Springs their home for the summer have been the Houston Texans and New Orleans Saints.

The fields are also sometimes used as a stop in between games for mainly west coast teams who have to travel a great distance. The San Francisco 49ers last used The Greenbrier’s facilities during the 2021-2022 football season.

America’s Resort Tennis Courts

Center Court at Creekside | Courtesy: The Greenbrier

America’s Resort is the occasional home to The Greenbrier Classic, which is a match along the Champions Series with the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP). It was also home to the World Team Tennis Finals in 2020. The most famous court, Center Court at Creekside, sits alongside a creek within a unique U-shaped stadium. Some of the most famous tennis professionals have enjoyed the time they have spent at Center Court.

It’s so great to see The Greenbrier continue to bring tennis to the forefront at this incredible resort. Jon McEnroe (The Greenbrier)

We all have an awesome time. It’s kind of become a tradition. I feel like The Greenbrier is my home away from home, along with the U.S. Open. I have had such a great time and great experiences there. I love seeing all the fans and familiar faces every year. Venus Williams (The Greenbrier)

Whether you are looking to show your athleticism on the tennis courts, shoot a relaxing 18-holes, or even just walk around the community, The Greenbrier and White Sulphur Springs has it all.