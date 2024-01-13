CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Just days before the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, there was a civil rights rally at the State Capitol on Friday.

This time, it’s the LBGTQ+ community calling for action. There have been various bills to address what’s known as “The Fairness Act” for more than two decades, but one has never passed.

The bill would prevent job, housing and public accommodation discrimination for anyone who identifies as a part of the LGBTQ+ community.

Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV) says he needs to read the bill before backing it, but bill supporters say it would go a long way to protect them.

“We are part of the fabric of society, and we are here today to let legislators know that. So that they will start to pass laws that are inclusive, that move West Virginia forwards instead of moving it backward,” said Andrew Schneider, Executive Director of Fairness West Virginia.

“I’d have to see the bill. I mean there’s no question about that. And secondly, I would be the first to say as I’ve said thousands of times, we’ve got to be respectful to all. I mean, that’s all there is to it,” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

The organization Fairness West Virginia, which is the chief backer of the legislation, said Gov. Justice promised to sign the law during his 2020 re-election campaign. The problem – for decades – has been not being able to get the bill approved by the House and Senate.

The legislation is House Bill 4194, and you can read it by clicking here.