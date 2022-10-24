CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The Judds are coming to Charleston!

The Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center announced on Monday that The Judds: The final Tour will come to the Coliseum on Saturday, Feb. 18.

The show will star Wynonna Judd and will feature the “help of many of her musical friends.”

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Oct. 28 at 10 a.m.

This is the Judds’ first tour since the death of Naomi Judd. The Kentucky-born singer of the Grammy-winning duo died in April 2022 at 76 from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, daughter and actress Ashley Judd revealed to “Good Morning America,” just one day before the group was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.