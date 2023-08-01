PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– The Mercer County Fair returns to PikeView High School for the 2023 summer season.

The school is set to host the Mercer County Fair yet again. For both Friday, August 4 and Saturday August 5, 2023, the Fair will be open to the community as the county celebrates the agricultural side of the area. The President of the Mercer County Fair, Steven Johnston, stated that the preparation for this event is yearlong.

“It takes quite a bit of preparation. Planning wise, as far as the Fair board goes it’s a year-round thing, pretty much. The actual fair itself, like I said, we started on Sunday with these tents. Steven Johnston, Mercer County Fair President

With the fair in preparation, there is still time to plan to visit this two-day celebration of Mercer County.