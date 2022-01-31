The National Suicide Hotline is changing its number

GHENT, WV (WVNS)– A new universal number for the National Suicide Hotline is coming soon.

This is a part of the National Suicide Hotline Designation Act of 2020 passed by Congress. 9-8-8 will become the national number for people that are struggling with mental health problems including self-harm.

According to First Choice Services, call volume has risen 63 percent. The good news is, the suicide rate hasn’t had a corresponding increase. If you call the new number, the help resource one might reach will be First Choice Services.

Sheila Moran, Communications Director with the organization said the 9-8-8 number will cater to more than just suicide.

“The mission is broadening so it’s not just for people who are feeling suicidal but also for people in any type of mental health crisis. There’s going to be a big national campaign to go along with that and we think it’s really going to increase calls here in West Virginia,” Moran said.

But, it may come with a price. The organization estimates West Virginians seeking help may exceed 30,000 annually.

“Our concern is that as calls increase with 9-8-8 if there isn’t a dedicated stream of revenue, we may not have enough staff to continue that level of service,” Moran said.

Congress has mandated a deadline of Saturday, July 16, 2022, for 9-8-8 to be activated and ready for use nationwide.