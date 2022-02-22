GHENT, WV (WVNS)– The Office of the State Fire Marshal made history with one of its hires in the Mountain State.

Lamarr Maynard was named the first Black Assistant Fire Marshal.

Maynard previously worked in the public safety field. He was born in Washington D.C. but raised over in Boone County. This is the first hiring of the first Black Assistant Fire Marshal in 112 years.

Maynard said he was shocked and did not know he was offered the job.

“I had no idea for one and when I found out, I was honored. But in the same sense personally I don’t feel like I deserve anymore recognition than anybody else,” Maynard said.

Maynard currently serves in the agency’s inspections division.