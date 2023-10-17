FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) – After hitting West Virginia’s favorite bridge all day, you might want to kick back and relax.

If so, the Outpost at The New River Gorge has just the thing.

Visitors can enjoy free music and a variety of foods. The After Party at the Outpost is free of charge.

Live bands will be playing all through the evening.

“Food from Dee’s Eats Food truck. We will also have massage therapy as well as vendors selling their wares here at the Outpost,” said Ben Haney, the manager of The Outpost.

Fayette Station Road will be closed from 7:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. At 5 PM, visitors can drive down to The Outpost to park.

Those interested in visiting before 5 PM, can take a shuttle to the top of the hill and walk down.