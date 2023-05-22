GHENT, WV (WVNS) — What is a pawpaw? And no, I am not talking about your grandpa.

Native to West Virginia, they can be found growing wild on trees throughout the Mountain State. According to wvtourism.com, the look and texture is that of a elongated, oblong shape that is greenish brown or yellow. The fruit has a sweet, custard like flavor, which is very similar to a mixture of banana and mango.

These fruits have a historic background to them as well. They stood high on the trees just across the river in Kentucky, which was one of the bloodiest incidents in the Hatfield and McCoy feud, to more uplifting times when the town of Paw Paw, West Virginia was founded because of the trees growing there.

wvtourism.com says it is easy to harvest them yourself. These fruits ripen in mid-August through September. When these fruit become soft to the touch, and it’s skin starts to become blotchy, its ready to harvest!

This fruit can be hard to find due to its short shelf life. Your best bet is to find them during the fall at farmer’s markets, or at local businesses. Popular culinary treats from the pawpaw include pie, bread, jelly, ice cream and even beer.

So if you ever get your hand on this West Virginia treat, you should definitely give it a try!