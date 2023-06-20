WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — Visitors of White Sulphur Springs love to go back to school at the famous Schoolhouse Hotel!

The Schoolhouse Hotel celebrated its one year anniversary on June 17th, 2023. The hotel hosted everything from reunions to weddings since its opening.

The hotel holds 30 rooms with nods towards its schoolhouse history.

Jennifer Andrews, the Operations Manager, says she is delighted with the success of The Schoolhouse Hotel.

“We have had alumni from the school come back and say how much they enjoy what we have done with the old high-school. They even hosts their school reunions here, ” said Jennifer Andrews, the Operations Manager.

The Schoolhouse Hotel took great strides in making sure all visitors are allowed access to the hotel, restaurants, and amenities.

The Hotel says they plan to host big events for the community and its members.