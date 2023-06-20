GHENT, WV (WVNS)– The film “October Sky” has been seen as a film that best represents the Mountain State.

According to Far & Wide, “October Sky” is a memoir film about West Virginia native Homer Hickam and his upbringing in the Mountain State. Hickman was from a coal mining town and would later become an aerospace engineer for NASA, helping design spacecrafts and even help train astronauts.

Hickam won a science fair for his rocket design after being inspired by the launch of Sputnik, where he would gain a college scholarship.

From the small coal mine town to innovators with their heads in the clouds, “October Sky” is a film that represents our Mountain State. We have no shortage of men and women from humble beginnings that reached for the stars.

