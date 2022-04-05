BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The top West Virginia baby names for 2022 have been released; see if you know anyone with West Virginia’s most trendy names.

Names.org has released its predictions for the most used baby names in 2022 based on data from the Social Security Administration.

Top Boys Names

For boys, the most popular name since 2017, Liam, continues to be at the top of the chart both nationally and in West Virginia since the name saw a spike in popularity around 2008. Names.org predicted that 116 new West Virginia babies will be named Liam in 2022.

Several other national favorites are among the top names in West Virginia, including Elijah, William and Noah, which have remained relevant in West Virginia for years, and Oliver, which saw a major uptick in use around 2015.

West Virginia also has some state-specific popular names. The names Waylon, Asher, Mason, Maverick and Wyatt are some of the most-loved in West Virginia but aren’t even in the top 50 names nationally.

Top Girls Names

For girls, the name Amelia is the top baby girl name in the state for the first time ever. Amelia overtook the previous top name, Harper. 100 new baby girls are expected to be named Amelia in 2022. The names Emma, Olivia, Ava, Charlotte and Sophia continue to be favorites in both West Virginia and nationally.

Want a West Virginia-specific name for your baby girl? Consider Harper, Willow, Paisley or Everleigh; these names are loved in the Mountain State but not in the nation’s top 50 names.

Here is the full list of West Virginia’s most popular names:

BOYS GIRLS 1. Liam 1. Amelia 2. Waylon 2. Harper 3. Asher 3. Emma 4. Elijah 4. Olivia 5. Oliver 5. Ava 6. William 6. Willow 7. Mason 7. Paisley 8. Maverick 8. Charlotte 9. Wyatt 9. Everleigh 10. Noah 10. Sophia Names.org most popular baby names in West Virginia for 2022

West Virginia Specific Names

Want a name only popular in West Virginia? Names.org also released the most popular unique name for each state. For boys, Denver is only popular in West Virginia, seeing little use across the rest of the country. For girls, the name Drema is beloved by West Virginia but is virtually nonexistent throughout the rest of the country.

Sick of modern names? For a West Virginia older and unique name, consider Okey, Denzil or Delmas for a boy or Garnett, Emogene or Delphia for a girl.

For the full list of West Virginia’s baby name predictions for 2022, click here. For a full list of the most popular names in the United States, click here.