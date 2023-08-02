BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– With this year’s hot summer heat, there has been both a positive and negative impact on West Virginia agriculture.

Though the summer months can be very helpful when out in the fields gathering produce, the rise in heat can have a couple of impacts on crops. Regarding positives, the hot weather that the Mountain State has seen in 2023 helps with disease control in crops.

However, the heat can also cause the growth of crops to slow down and can even cause wilting if a proper amount of water is used. WVU’s Extension Agent for Agriculture in Summers and Raleigh County, David Richmond, stated that the use of water is crucial in preventing wilting.