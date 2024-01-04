CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Brad Story was appointed the new Chief Executive Officer of the West Virginia Behavioral Healthcare Providers Association.

Story, who worked previously as the Director of Business Development at Highland Hospital in Charleston, brings over 15 years of behavioral health leadership skills to the West Virginia Behavioral Healthcare Providers Association (WVBHPA). He is also a native of Man, West Virginia.

Mark Drennan, the previous CEO who held the position for 12 years, took a position with the National Youth Advocate Program. Randy Venable, the WVBHPA President, stated that Drennan’s time as CEO included major contributions to the behavioral healthcare field in the Mountain State. Venable also said that the WVBHPA had important milestones that left an impact on the landscape of the behavioral health industry with Drennan’s leadership.

We are thrilled to welcome Brad Story as our new CEO. His background in behavioral healthcare and his demonstrated commitment to the well-being of individuals in our state make him an excellent fit for this role. Randy Venable | West Virginia Behavioral Healthcare Providers Association President

Throughout my career, I’ve admired the WVBHPA and its members for the tireless work they do to better the lives of the most vulnerable populations in our state. I am honored to be able to lead this association and I look forward to hitting the ground running as the Legislative Session begins next week. Brad Story | New West Virginia Behavioral Healthcare Providers Association CEO

Over 30 members from each of the 55 West Virginia counties are a part of the West Virginia Behavioral Healthcare Providers Association. Substance use disorder, mental health, children’s services, and intellectual developmental disabilities are some of the different areas that WVBHPA provides services for.