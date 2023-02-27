CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Film is here in the Mountain State thanks to the West Virginia Film Office.

They have been promoting the education and producing the resources for film locals and non-locals alike to view West Virginia through film.

They have also funded the state to make it easier for film companies to produce their films and bring their visions to life. The West Virginia Film Office also has a location database to help production companies find what they need to film, bringing tourism into the Mountain State as well.

“We also, as part of the Department of Economic Development and our Communications Department, we also help in promoting films, film history, of course in West Virginia. And then we also help promote current film festivals and and films that are being made in West Virginia or about West Virginia,” said Dave Lavender who does apprenticeships and film with West Virginia Film Office and the West Virginia Department of Economic Development.

“With the tax credit, that is a really huge attraction to production companies like they’ve said. So far, since the inception of the program back in July of 2022, we’ve already had several films filmed in West Virginia,” said Meghan Smith, Manager of Business Development with the West Virginia Film Office.

They also provide their services to the workforce development as well.