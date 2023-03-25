GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Southern West Virginia’s beloved town of Bramwell has a rich history in the first two years of its life through 1888 and 1889.

From its foundation in 1888, to when the Bramwell Bank became the richest bank in America, the town quickly found itself as a hidden gem East of the Mississippi River.

According to the West Virginia Encyclopedia and the Bramwell website, the historic town had a very busy start. The town’s founder, J. H. Bramwell, gained his wealth from the Pocahantas coalfields, and decided to charter the Bramwell Bank the very next year, where it became the wealthiest bank in America.

This two-year foundation would later help Bramwell become the wealth center of the US and would even house the most millionaires in the country.

Though two years might not feel like enough time to turn a small town into a national wealth center, leave it up to ole West Virginia to surpass expectations.