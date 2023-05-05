CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– The West Virginia Governor’s Highway Safety Program emphasizes that ‘Motorcycle Safety is Everyone’s Safety‘ during the summer travel months.

According to the WV Department of Transportation, with summer traveling season coming up, the GHSP is wanting to emphasize motorcyclist safety in hope to reduce injuries and fatalities on Mountain State highways.

Back in 2022, Governor Jim Justice announced a series of routs designated for tourists in collaboration with the WVDOT and the WV Department of Tourism to promote scenic and safe roads through our state for both cars and motorcycles.

“We know motorcyclists come to West Virginia to enjoy our scenic motorcycle routes across the state. We want to ensure their safety not only in May, but throughout the riding season… Six years ago, we were so ashamed of our roads. We couldn’t get to the convenience store without destroying our cars… Now here we are marketing our roads, and it can go on now for decades to come.” Jim Justice, West Virginia Governor

NHTSA data states that WV alone had 38 motorcyclists that were killed in crashes in 2020, accounting for 14 percent of statewide traffic fatalities that year. 34 percent of all motorcyclist fatalities are due to speeding in 2020, and alcohol impairment caused 41 percent of crashes throughout the US.

Tips for Motorcyclists:

Complete rider education courses and ride with a valid license

Drive/ride defensively

Do not ride impaired or distracted

Observe traffic laws and speed limits

Wear personal protective gear and a DOT-compliant helmet with a “FMVSS No. 218 Certified” label

Tips for Motorists:

Allow more follow distance (more than three or four seconds)

Use a turn signal when changing lanes or merging with traffic

Check all mirrors and blind spots

Drive alcohol and drug free

Obey the speed limit

Remember the small size of motorcycles

“Motorcyclists should always be aware of their surroundings… It is imperative that you have the correct license to ride a motorcycle in West Virginia. Always wear your DOT-approved helmet. Make sure you dress for the slide, not just for the ride… Motorists need to look out for motorcycles since they are small and harder to see… Since it is grass cutting season, please do not blow grass clippings onto the roads and streets because it is dangerous for motorcyclists. Driving on grass clippings is very slick, like driving on ice.” Mary Jarrell, GHSP Motorcycle Safety Training Coordinator

For more information on the GHSP, visit highwaysafety.wv.gov or call 304-926-2509.