Theatre West Virginia announces special discount nights of ‘Honey in the Rock’

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — Theatre West Virginia will be hosting three special, discounted nights of their Civil War drama production, “Honey in the Rock”.

“Honey in the Rock” is an original Theatre West Virginia production from 1961. The production tells the story of the founding of WV. The discounted shows will take place from Tuesday, July 13, to Thursday July 15, with live music by Seth Hughes before the shows. All shows will begin at 7:30 p.m. Each night’s special pricing will be based off a special theme that must be met in order to receive cheaper tickets.

The first night, Cucumber Night, will offer people free tickets as long as they bring a fresh cucumber to the box office. The box office opens at 5 p.m., with gates opening at 6 p.m.

July 14 will be known as ‘Pay What You Wish Wednesday’. Walk-up customers will be able to choose the price they wish to pay.

The final discount night is Church Bulletin Night. People can bring in a church bulletin to trade it for a ticket. Bulletins will allow for a family of up to five into the show. Those who are not members of any church can simply bring an 8×10 blank sheet of paper to trade.

Great seats are still available. For more information on “Honey in the Rock” or Theatre WV, call (304) 256-6800.