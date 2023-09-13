CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Forbes released its annual “Best Employers by State,” which said that only about half of workers in the U.S. are happy in their job situation.

For West Virginia specifically, Forbes included 19 employers who are considered the best to work for, and almost half of them, nine in total, are also based in the state. However, the top two West Virginia-based employers on the list are also facing backlash and even lawsuits from former and current employees.

The top 10 on the list are as follows. Only companies with 500 or more employees were included in the ranking and the companies were chosen based on employee surveys.

Rank Company Employees HQ Location 1 Northrop Grumman 95,000 Falls Church, VA 2 WVU Medicine 15,000 Morgantown, WV 3 Procter & Gamble 27,560 Cincinnati, OH 4 West Virginia University 5,547 Morgantown, WV 5 Hilton Worldwide Holdings 159,000 McLean, VA 6 Cabell County Schools 1,661 Huntington, WV 7 Cabell Huntington Hospital 2,300 Huntington, WV 8 FirstEnergy 12,335 Akron, OH 9 U.S. Department of Justice 117,000 Washington, D.C. 10 U.S. Department of the Treasury 100,000 Washington, D.C.

The list included two Morgantown-based companies. WVU Medicine/West Virginia University Health System released a statement on Monday which said that it was also named among the top 100 on Forbes “America’s Best Employers For Women” and also made the list of Becker’s Healthcare “2023 list of Top Places to Work in Healthcare.” However, WVU Medicine is also in the facing a class action lawsuit that alleged that over the last three years, employees were not given overtime pay when they should have been. Three former and current employees in the case represent up to 10,000 employees across multiple states.

West Virginia University, which made fourth on the list, has recently from some of its faculty. Last week, the WVU Faculty Assembly approved a vote of no confidence in university president Gordon Gee and voted to freeze his plan of academic transformation.

The full list of West Virginia’s best employers according to Forbes is available here.