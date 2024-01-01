CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — There are so many dog breeds to choose from. There’s a dog for everyone, from the Beagle to Boxer to Dachshund to Siberian Husky and so, so many more.

There are four dog breeds that Forbes Advisor says are the favorite amongst West Virginians. Those are the Bulldog, Labrador Retriever, German Shepherd and Boxer.

NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 10: A Bulldog is groomed before participating in the 144th annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on February 10, 2020 in New York City. The show brings more than 200 breeds and varieties of dog into New York City for the the competition which began Saturday and ends Tuesday night in Madison Square Garden with the naming of this year’s Best in Show.(Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

WADEBRIDGE, ENGLAND – AUGUST 20: Molly, a seven-year-old labrador therapy dog takes a rest during her work shift soothing anxious children at a temporary NHS Covid vaccination centre on August 20, 2022 in Wadebridge, England. On account of the constant attention they receive, therapy dogs work a maximum two-hour shift before they are rested for the day. Due to an increase in Covid cases, face masks have once again become compulsory in all NHS hospitals and treatment centres in Cornwall. (Photo by Hugh Hastings/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 08: A German Shepherd competes in the 147th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Presented by Purina Pro Plan at Arthur Ashe Stadium on May 08, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Westminster Kennel Club)

A Boxer dog rests in its pen on the third day of the Crufts dog show at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham, central England, on March 7, 2020. (Photo by OLI SCARFF / AFP) (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

While the other three have an average height of between 23 and 24 inches tall, and around 67 to 68 pounds, the Bulldog is the notable exception. According to the American Kennel Club, a Bulldog will reach around 14 to 15 inches tall, and weigh around 50 pounds for a male and 40 for a female.

They all share similar traits as well, according to the AKC. Bulldogs, Labs and German Shepherds are considered “friendly” dogs, while a Boxer is seen as active, bright and fun-loving. That doesn’t mean that a Boxer is any less friendly!

One of the biggest things in common between the four is that they are all good with families and young children. The only dog that isn’t a 5/5 on the “good with young children” scale is a Bulldog, with a 3/5.

All four breeds are among the top 10 favorites among the 10,000 dog owners Forbes Advisor surveyed.

The top 10 favorite dog breeds include:

Australian Shepherd (7.2%) German Shepherd (7.1%) Bulldog (6.5%) Labrador Retriever (6%) Bernese Mountain Dog (5.6%) Beagle (5.2%) Golden Retriever (5.1%) Boston Terrier (4.7%) Boxer (4.5%) Shih Tzu (3.1%) & Dachshund (3.1%)

On the other end of the spectrum, these are the least popular dog breeds among the people surveyed.