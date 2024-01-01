CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — There are so many dog breeds to choose from. There’s a dog for everyone, from the Beagle to Boxer to Dachshund to Siberian Husky and so, so many more.
There are four dog breeds that Forbes Advisor says are the favorite amongst West Virginians. Those are the Bulldog, Labrador Retriever, German Shepherd and Boxer.
While the other three have an average height of between 23 and 24 inches tall, and around 67 to 68 pounds, the Bulldog is the notable exception. According to the American Kennel Club, a Bulldog will reach around 14 to 15 inches tall, and weigh around 50 pounds for a male and 40 for a female.
They all share similar traits as well, according to the AKC. Bulldogs, Labs and German Shepherds are considered “friendly” dogs, while a Boxer is seen as active, bright and fun-loving. That doesn’t mean that a Boxer is any less friendly!
One of the biggest things in common between the four is that they are all good with families and young children. The only dog that isn’t a 5/5 on the “good with young children” scale is a Bulldog, with a 3/5.
All four breeds are among the top 10 favorites among the 10,000 dog owners Forbes Advisor surveyed.
The top 10 favorite dog breeds include:
- Australian Shepherd (7.2%)
- German Shepherd (7.1%)
- Bulldog (6.5%)
- Labrador Retriever (6%)
- Bernese Mountain Dog (5.6%)
- Beagle (5.2%)
- Golden Retriever (5.1%)
- Boston Terrier (4.7%)
- Boxer (4.5%)
- Shih Tzu (3.1%) & Dachshund (3.1%)
On the other end of the spectrum, these are the least popular dog breeds among the people surveyed.
- Havanese (0.4%)
- Pembroke Welsh Corgi (0.8%) & German Shorthaired Pointer (0.8%)
- Miniature Schnauzer (1%)
- Great Dane (1.3%)
- Cavalier King Charles Spaniel (1.5%)
- Doberman Pinscher (1.7%)
- Pomeranian (2%)
- French Bulldog (2.2%)
- Poodle (2.3%)
- Cane Corso (2.4%)