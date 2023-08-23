SENECA ROCKS, W.Va. (WBOY) — Looking for a place to take that perfect Instagram photo? Studies say that this is West Virginia’s most popular spot.

Seneca Rocks, a community in Pendleton County with one of West Virginia’s most famous rock formations, definitely has the shock value that any Instagram post needs. According to tourism company Florida Panhandle, more people are sharing and promoting photos from Seneca Rocks in Pendleton County than any other place in the state.

It’s not surprising either. Seneca Rocks has two gorgeous views—one from the bottom of the rocks and one from the top. Although drivers must take a windy road to get there, the rock itself is visible from the road and is fairly accessible.

Seneca Rocks The view in Seneca Rocks WBOY Photos

The Seneca Rocks Trail to the rock’s overlook is 3.6 miles out-and-back and considered moderate, according to All Trails, but it is well maintained, wide and has several benches where people can rest along the route.

As one of the state’s top tourist destinations, it’s unsurprising that it’s also the most hashtagged. The #senecarocks has more than 30,000 posts on Instagram showing off its beauty.