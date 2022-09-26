CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A recent poll has determined the most popular Halloween decoration in every state.

According to a poll of more than 1,000 homeowners by Lombardo Homes, West Virginia’s most popular Halloween decoration is skeletons. Skeletons were also popular in Arizona, California, Illinois, Indiana, Nevada, Ohio, Texas and Wyoming, according to the poll.

Out of the 10 decoration options, carved pumpkins were the top answer nationwide, followed by skeletons and witches’ cauldrons.

West Virginia’s neighboring states prefer the following decorations:

Ohio – Skeletons

Kentucky – Witches

Pennsylvania – Witches

Maryland – Black cats

Virginia – Pumpkins

According to the poll, 71% of American plan to decorate their house for Halloween this year and more than half of Halloween decorators will have their decor up by the first week of October. If you’re looking to be more unique with your Halloween decorations this year, the poll says that clowns and ghosts are out this year with only three states preferring ghosts and only four preferring ghosts.