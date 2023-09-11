(WTRF) One West Virginia location and tourist stop is being called one of the 40 most beautiful places in the United States.

According to Insider, Prabhupada’s Palance of Gold in Moundsville, West Virginia is one of the most beautiful places in the United States.

Prabhupada’s Palace of Gold in New Vrindaban, West Virginia (Adobe Stock)

Insider says ” Roadside America reported New Vrindaban was founded in the 1960s by followers of Hare Krishna, and is sometimes referred to as “America’s Taj Mahal.” Its lavish ornamentation includes marble, onyx, teak, and 22-karat gold leaf, Atlas Obscura reported.”

Insider also called the Palace of Gold the most beautiful building in West Virginia in 2018.

One of the biggest events in the Ohio Valley happens at the Palace of Gold. The Festival of Colors is back in 2023 on September 16 from 12-6 pm.

If you’re looking for a more laid-back approach, check out brunch in the rose-garden