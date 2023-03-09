And now we wait.

Jalen Wilson’s double-double helped top-seeded Kansas eliminate No. 8 West Virginia from the Big 12 Tournament on Thursday with a 78-61 win in the quarterfinal. While the Mountaineers hung with the Jayhawks for most of the contest, KU caught fire in the later minutest to hold off any chance at a WVU comeback.

To be exact, Kansas missed just 10 of its 30 shot attempts after halftime, and knocked down five 3-pointers. West Virginia made 47 percent of its second-half field goals.

Wilson had his best performance of the three games against West Virginia, notching his second double-double against the Mountaineers with 22 points and 11 rebounds. Gradey Dick was also tough for WVU to stop as he added 18 points.

West Virginia’s offense struggled to find consistency as the Mountaineers shot under 50 percent in the game and turned the ball over 13 times. Erik Stevenson led WVU with 13 points, shooting 6 for 14 from the field.

The Jayhawks’ decisive win came despite the absence of Bill Self, who missed the game with an illness. Self arrived at the emergency department on Wednesday night for a “standard procedure,” according to Dr. Steve Stites of the University of Kansas Health System. Stites also dispelled the rumors that Self suffered a heart attack.

Self’s procedure went well, but he will not coach for the remainder of the Big 12 Tournament.

West Virginia missed an opportunity to improve its NCAA Tournament seeding with an upset over Kansas. According to ESPN’s Joe Lunardi, the Mountaineers had earned a 9-seed ahead of the matchup with Kansas.

Now, WVU’s fate is officially out of its hands as its next game will be in the NCAA Tournament. The bracket will officially be unveiled at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Kansas still has some basketball to play before Sunday as it punched its ticket to the Big 12 Semifinal on Friday. The Jayhawks will face 5-seed Iowa State at 7 p.m. ET.