BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The Jamboree is not only bringing in visitors but also traffic.

Traffic patterns will change to accommodate the influx of people.

Over 20,000 scouts and visitors will be stationed around the Fayette County and Raleigh County areas.

With this large increase in traffic, tensions, and accidents may rise. Beckley Police Department urged residents to be calm and aware of the changes during the Jamboree.

“Just give yourself a little extra time to get to where you’re going. Just be aware of the extra cars, motorcycles, ATV’s and things that will be out on the roads,” said Sgt. Jaime Wilhite with Beckley Police.

Wilhite urged drivers to put down their electronic devices and be aware of their surroundings.

Accident numbers are known to rise when large events come to the area.