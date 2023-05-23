CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A nice train ride through the countryside can be a relaxing getaway any time of year. Thankfully, West Virginia has several tourist trains that are available for locals or those who have come to see the beauty of the Mountain State.

Cass Scenic Railroad

Down in Greenbrier County lies Cass, WV and the Cass Scenic Railroad which offers a “thrilling experience for young and old who may never have seen a steam locomotive.” The train ride features open observation coaches which allow passengers to take in the scenery of scenic West Virginia as they chug on through. Both trips on this route also permit drinking on the coaches. Two rides are offered on this route, the 22-mile round trip Bald Knob ride and the 8-mile round trip Whittaker ride.

Bald Knob offers a four-and-a-half-hour trip that offers high-altitude views of Appalachia and passes through the second-highest point in West Virginia. The ride offers wonderful views of “a completely different world” as the train cruises through the trees and even by the Green Bank Observatory. Tickets start at $79 per adult.

Whittaker offers a two-hour ride up the lower slopes of Cheat Mountain along Leatherbark Creek. The ride features a trip through “green meadows and fine views of the countryside” as one of its main features as well as a shady picnic grove where passengers can stop and rest while enjoying the lush scenery of Appalachia. Tickets start at $59 per adult.

Greenbrier Express

Featuring a 30-mile five-hour excursion, the Greenbrier Express (GBX) train leaves from Cass, WV, and follows the Greenbrier River to the rural mountain village of Durbin. Upon arrival, passengers will be provided lunch either on the train, in the depot or at one of the local restaurants on Main Street. The ride passes through the Monongahela National Forest and features several scenic mountain forest views of the native flora and fauna. Tickets for this ride start at $79 per adult.

This ride is recently opened this season after the restoration of the Trout Run Bridge that was destroyed in 1985 was finally completed this spring.

New Tygart Flyer

Beginning in Elkins, this 46-mile, four-hour “wilderness excursion” takes passengers through steep mountain grades, a high bridge and several unspoiled mountain views via the vintage diesel-powered locomotives that climb along the Cheat River. The New Tygart Flyer departs from Elkins at 11 a.m. and features a complimentary cold-cut lunch. Adult beverages, more room and a private host are also available with the Parlor Car option. Tickets for this ride start at $79 per adult.

Information in this article is from mountainrailwv.com.